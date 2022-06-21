Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.79.

OPAD opened at 3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.00. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

