Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,331,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,929,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMPX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

