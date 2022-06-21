Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.87 and traded as low as C$4.57. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 39,707 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$373.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 87.34%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,500.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

