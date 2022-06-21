Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Critical Review

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Conagra Brands and Very Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.35 $1.30 billion $2.15 14.59 Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Very Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 10 2 0 2.17 Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $36.09, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 9.14% 12.46% 4.84% Very Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Very Good Food on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Very Good Food (Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

