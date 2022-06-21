CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 9.4% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.50. 9,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 746,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,118.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

