Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.29

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.29 and last traded at $264.29, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.