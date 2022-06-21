Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $270.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $228.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,478. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,271.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.47.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

