Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.70. 57,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,265.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

