Contrasting Calix (NYSE:CALX) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.6% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 32.17% 11.66% 8.75% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Calix and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 0 8 0 3.00 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $62.30, suggesting a potential upside of 88.79%. Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 263.95%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Calix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calix and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $679.39 million 3.14 $238.38 million $3.32 9.94 Spire Global $43.38 million 4.73 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global.

Summary

Calix beats Spire Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, a carrier class premises operating system and fully integrated with its GigaSpire family of systems to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solutions for BSP's residential and business subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform to access edge of the network by its architecture and operations. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

