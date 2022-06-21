Contrasting Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -826.96% -259.47% -52.29% Cardiff Oncology -9,447.37% -25.12% -23.77%

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $52.90 million 15.29 -$428.33 million ($1.23) -1.69 Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 210.52 -$28.29 million ($0.82) -2.13

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 861.54%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 685.71%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 94 patients with COVID-19; Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company's TROV-053 is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

