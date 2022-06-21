Contrasting D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.22 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -1.31 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.52 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. presently has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 2,497.06%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Kidpik.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kidpik beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Kidpik (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

