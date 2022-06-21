Contrasting GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) and Its Competitors

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GlobeStar Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeStar Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A -$9.80 million -0.20 GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.69

GlobeStar Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GlobeStar Therapeutics. GlobeStar Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GlobeStar Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors 2594 12288 38428 606 2.69

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 136.90%. Given GlobeStar Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GlobeStar Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -75,137.48% GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.33% -9.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GlobeStar Therapeutics rivals beat GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Richland, Washington.

