Contrasting Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) and Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nasdaq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nasdaq and Zhong Yang Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $5.89 billion 4.16 $1.19 billion $6.97 21.36 Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nasdaq and Zhong Yang Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 1 2 8 0 2.64 Zhong Yang Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nasdaq currently has a consensus target price of $212.27, indicating a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Nasdaq’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Zhong Yang Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 20.31% 20.05% 6.60% Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nasdaq beats Zhong Yang Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions. This segment also handles assets, such as cash equities, equity derivatives, currencies, interest-bearing securities, commodities, energy products, and digital currencies. The Investment Intelligence segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indexes and financial products; and provides investment insights and workflow solutions. The Corporate Platforms segment operates listing platforms; and offers investor relations intelligence and governance solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,178 companies listed securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market, including 1,632 listings on The Nasdaq Global Select Market; 1,169 on The Nasdaq Global Market; and 1,377 on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which include derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

