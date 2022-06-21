Contrasting NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NIO and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 1 13 0 2.93 Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

NIO currently has a consensus price target of $43.72, suggesting a potential upside of 98.35%. Gogoro has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.68%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Gogoro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIO and Gogoro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $5.67 billion 6.71 -$625.45 million ($0.74) -30.82 Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gogoro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -19.67% -24.99% -9.83% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIO beats Gogoro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Gogoro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

