Contrasting Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMC Networks and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks $3.08 billion 0.39 $250.60 million $6.15 4.60 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMC Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AMC Networks and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks 2 3 0 0 1.60 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMC Networks currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.65%. Given AMC Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AMC Networks is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Networks and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks 8.64% 45.15% 7.14% Troika Media Group N/A -99.94% -22.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of AMC Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of AMC Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AMC Networks has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMC Networks beats Troika Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc., an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other. The Domestic Operations segment operates various national programming networks, including the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV; provides subscription streaming services comprising Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and HIDIVE, as well as AMC+ and other streaming initiatives; and engages in film distribution business under the IFC Films name. This segment also produces and licenses original programming for various programming networks, as well as services the national programming networks. The International and Other segment operates a portfolio of channels under the AMCNI name; and production and comedy venues activities under the Levity name. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc. operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

