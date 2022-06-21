Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $10.10. Convey Health Solutions shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 73,460 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

