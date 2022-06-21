Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 31,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,366. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

