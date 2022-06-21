Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMMC. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,546,926.41. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

