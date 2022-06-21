CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $10.95. CoreCivic shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 108,710 shares traded.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

