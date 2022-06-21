CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $10.95. CoreCivic shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 108,710 shares.

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $643,120.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

