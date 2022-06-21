Cormark Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.