Cormark Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Alithya Group stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
