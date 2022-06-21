Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as low as C$3.88. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 334,038 shares changing hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$837.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

