Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 117,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 174,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Gold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the third quarter worth about $996,000.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

