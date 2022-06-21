Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head to Head Survey

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Fury Gold Mines N/A 19.78% 18.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 210.34%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$13.40 million $0.20 2.90

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

