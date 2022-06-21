Cowen Cuts Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $5.00

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s previous close.

Edgio stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 8,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,285. Edgio has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

