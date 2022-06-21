Cowen Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Market Perform

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $29,478,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

