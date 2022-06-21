Cowen Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $140.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.12.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.