CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 191 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

