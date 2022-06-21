CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 191 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

