CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 191 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
