Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.38

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.38 and last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 10082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

