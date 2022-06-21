Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Outperform

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

