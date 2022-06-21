Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.50

Shares of Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.15), with a volume of 20319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.17).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.39. The stock has a market cap of £170.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Get Creo Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Spicer bought 15,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £14,971.95 ($18,338.99).

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.