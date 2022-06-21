Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.85

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 535247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $788.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

