CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.85

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 5669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

