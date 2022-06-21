Critical Contrast: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Energizer alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Energizer and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 2 2 0 2.50 SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than SES AI.

Risk and Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and SES AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.62 $160.90 million $2.48 10.57 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 6.06% 56.03% 4.33% SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats SES AI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About SES AI (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.