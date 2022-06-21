Critical Review: Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) and Its Peers

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) is one of 262 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Adagio Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A -$226.79 million -1.03 Adagio Therapeutics Competitors $768.96 million $145.90 million 0.14

Adagio Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics. Adagio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adagio Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Adagio Therapeutics Competitors 563 3381 10075 145 2.69

Adagio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 391.53%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 113.86%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09% Adagio Therapeutics Competitors -4,502.05% -64.81% -29.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adagio Therapeutics peers beat Adagio Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

