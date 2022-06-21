Critical Review: Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) versus Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.96%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -0.49% Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53%

Volatility and Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.45 $91.88 million $2.38 22.00

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

