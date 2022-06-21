Critical Review: Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) & Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -32.74% N/A -53.63% Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Midwest Energy Emissions and Quantum-Si, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Quantum-Si’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $13.01 million 1.37 -$3.63 million ($0.04) -5.00 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million ($3.64) -0.81

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Midwest Energy Emissions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

