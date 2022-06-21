Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.84. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 2,341 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after buying an additional 196,572 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.