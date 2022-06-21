Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.84. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 2,341 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRU. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter worth $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

