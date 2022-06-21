CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.26

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.26 and last traded at $98.36, with a volume of 50597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.