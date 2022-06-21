CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
