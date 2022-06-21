CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

