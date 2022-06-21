Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 342,257 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $19,694,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $7,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 470,770 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 415,172 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
