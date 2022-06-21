CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.42

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.42 and traded as low as $36.08. CyberOptics shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 3,287 shares changing hands.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.53.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 382,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

