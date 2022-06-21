Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Up 13.8%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 217,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 316,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price target on Cypress Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 130.82, a current ratio of 132.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.87 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

