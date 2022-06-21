Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Cyren shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 11,915 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

