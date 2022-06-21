Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Cyren shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 11,915 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

