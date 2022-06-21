D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $73.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.12.

NYSE DHI opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

