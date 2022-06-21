D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $73.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.12.
NYSE DHI opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.