Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $457.11

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.11 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.31). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.31), with a volume of 105,747 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.11.
About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)
