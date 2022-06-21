Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.47. Dalradian Resources shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 174,004 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$519.02 million and a P/E ratio of -56.15.
About Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA)
