Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.47. Dalradian Resources shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 174,004 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$519.02 million and a P/E ratio of -56.15.

Get Dalradian Resources alerts:

About Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA)

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.